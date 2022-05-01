Lauderdale County sheriff releases new images of escaped murder suspect Casey White

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new images of escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White.
Casey White has been missing since Friday morning when he left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in a transport vehicle with Vicky White, the jail’s assistant director of corrections.
Vicky White also is missing. Sheriff Rick Singleton said it appears Vicky White helped with the escape, but it is not known if she did so willingly or unwillingly.
Casey White, 38, was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 in the stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.
He was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree that involved home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase.
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information on this case. Learn more here