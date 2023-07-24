Lauderdale County Sheriff: Man hides meth in burger

A Killen man was arrested after deputies found a small bag of meth in his hamburger.
Timothy Don Nolen, 45, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving with a revoked license, and having a switched tag on his vehicle.
On Saturday, Lauderdale County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 157 just north of Underwood in Lauderdale County.
Deputies say it was determined that the driver, Nolen, had a revoked license, and the vehicle was to be impounded per policy.
During the inventory of the vehicle, deputies say Nolen made several references to being hungry and just wanting to eat his hamburger.
The burger contained more than lettuce and pickles as deputies retrieved a small bag of methamphetamine.