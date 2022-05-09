 Skip to main content
Lauderdale County sheriff files more charges against fugitive ex-employee Vicky White

  • Updated
Authorities made a key discovery in their search for the missing Alabama officer and inmate. It led to more questions

A photo rendering from the US Marshals Service showed what Vicky White could look like with darker hair.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has filed more charges against fugitive former employee Vicky White.

She’s now charged with forgery and identity theft. The sheriff’s office said these charges are connected to Vicky White using an alias to buy a 2007 Ford Edge used in the escape of suspected murderer Casey White.

The sheriff’s office previously charged Vicky White, the since-fired assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, with facilitating the April 29 escape of Casey White.

Both have been missing since leaving the jail the morning of April 29.

