Lauderdale County Sheriff: 2 in common law marriage die in murder-suicide

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the two people killed in a murder-suicide.
Virginia McDougal, 40, was murdered by Dwayne Pigg, according to Sheriff Joe Hamilton. Pigg then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He said they were considered common law married.
Deputies responded to Arnold Lane off County Road 7 about 5 p.m. Friday. They found McDougal dead inside the home. Pigg was found in a shed on the property.
The discovery of notes, letters and a handgun led to the murder-suicide determination, Hamilton said.