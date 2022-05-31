Lauderdale County selling pair of Covid-19 mobile vaccine clinic trailers

If you've ever wanted to sleep in a mobile vaccination center, then you're just the type of person Lauderdale County is looking for.
The county is selling a pair of recreational trailers that it picked up for $157,000 during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic to help administer the vaccine more quickly.
Now they can be yours.
The county dubbed the Raptor model trailers "Vax 1" and "Vax 2," and they were used throughout the county.
The county launched the first of their mobile clinics when they started seeing the lines at hospitals and brick-and-mortar clinics stretching for hours.
Officials say the program resulted in 1,388 clinic hours and 3,198 vaccinations from April through November 2021.
Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said they served their useful purpose for the county and could be a great buy for a private party or other government agency looking for a mobile command-center-type trailer.
"It relieved the lines from the cars that were backed up by the hospital down the road, and I cannot start to tell you the number of people that have told me thank you for putting them on both ends of the county," Pettus said.
The pair of trailers have the capacity for 90 gallons of potable water and come fitted with restrooms and showers, kitchens, bedrooms and an extra room that can be used as additional living space.
They also have a washer and dryer hook-up, and Pettus said there's already a lot of interest in the trailers.