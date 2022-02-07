Lauderdale County Schools: On ‘heightened awareness’ Monday after entry attempts at other schools

The Lauderdale County School System announced on social media Monday afternoon that all of its schools have been placed on “heightened awareness.”
“This is due to attempts from individuals trying to enter area school buildings. As of right now no attempts have been made on our LCSS campuses,” the post says.
The post does not say what those entry attempts include or when they happened.
No schools are on lockdown.
Superintendent Jerry Hill and Safety Director John Mansell are monitoring the situation, according to the post.
