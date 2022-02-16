Lauderdale County schools going remote Thursday due to severe weather threat

The Lauderdale County School System is moving remote learning on Thursday due to the risk for severe weather.
According to the school system, the decision was made after speaking with emergency management and transportation officials.
Count on WAAY 31 to keep you updated with the most accurate information on the severe weather threat.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the three radars in our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
See all the radars working together HERE
Directly access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE
Directly access the Decatur radar HERE
Directly access the Guntersville radar HERE
And download our news and weather apps HERE