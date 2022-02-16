 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph
expected. Higher gusts up to 55 mph possible in the highest
elevations of northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...These winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and small trees could be blown down and power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Lauderdale County schools going remote Thursday due to severe weather threat

  • Updated
  • 0
Lauderdale County School System

Lauderdale County School System

The Lauderdale County School System is moving remote learning on Thursday due to the risk for severe weather.

According to the school system, the decision was made after speaking with emergency management and transportation officials.

