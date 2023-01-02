Lauderdale County School System closes schools Tuesday due to severe weather risk

The Lauderdale County School System has closed schools Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather.
All after-school and extracurricular activities are cancelled Tuesday, too.
According to a new schedule released by the system, students in Group A will return Wednesday, students in Group B will return Thursday, and all students will return Friday.
