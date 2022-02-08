Lauderdale County’s 2022 Covid-19 case numbers surpass all of 2020

Lauderdale County now reports more Covid-19 cases in 2022 than in all of 2020
That’s according to data released Tuesday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
On Tuesday, the state reported Lauderdale County has had 7,025 Covid-19 cases this year. For all of 2020, the county reported 6,960 cases.
Now, three of North Alabama’s 10 counties have surpassed 2020 numbers in 2022. Colbert and Madison counties topped their 2020 numbers on Feb. 2.
Colbert County also has reported more Covid-19 cases this year than in all of 2021, too.
See data for all 10 counties below, and for all Alabama counties HERE
Lauderdale County as of Feb. 8: 7,025
Lauderdale County total for 2020: 6,960
Lauderdale County total for 2021: 9,264
Colbert County as of Feb. 8: 5,601
Colbert County total for 2020: 4,900
Colbert County total for 2021: 5,239
DeKalb County as of Feb. 8: 4,414
DeKalb County total for 2020: 7,301
DeKalb County total for 2021: 6,405
Franklin County as of Feb. 8: 2,943
Franklin County total for 2020: 3,514
Franklin County total for 2021: 3,123
Jackson County as of Feb. 8: 3,835
Jackson County total for 2020: 5,201
Jackson County total for 2021: 5,543
Lawrence County as of Feb. 8: 2,098
Lawrence County total for 2020: 2,279
Lawrence County total for 2021: 2,925
Limestone County as of Feb. 8: 6,518
Limestone County total for 2020: 7,416
Limestone County total for 2021: 10,088
Madison County as of Feb. 8: 25,456
Madison County total for 2020: 23,199
Madison County total for 2021: 36,904
Marshall County as of Feb. 8: 6,853
Marshall County total for 2020: 9,905
Marshall County total for 2021: 9,945
Morgan County as of Feb. 8: 10,470
Morgan County total for 2020: 11,249
Morgan County total for 2021: 13,147