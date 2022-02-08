 Skip to main content
Lauderdale County’s 2022 Covid-19 case numbers surpass all of 2020

  • Updated
Coronavirus in North Alabama

Lauderdale County now reports more Covid-19 cases in 2022 than in all of 2020

That’s according to data released Tuesday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

On Tuesday, the state reported Lauderdale County has had 7,025 Covid-19 cases this year. For all of 2020, the county reported 6,960 cases.

Now, three of North Alabama’s 10 counties have surpassed 2020 numbers in 2022. Colbert and Madison counties topped their 2020 numbers on Feb. 2.

Colbert County also has reported more Covid-19 cases this year than in all of 2021, too.

See data for all 10 counties below, and for all Alabama counties HERE

Lauderdale County as of Feb. 8: 7,025

Lauderdale County total for 2020: 6,960

Lauderdale County total for 2021: 9,264

          

Colbert County as of Feb. 8: 5,601

Colbert County total for 2020: 4,900

Colbert County total for 2021: 5,239

        

DeKalb County as of Feb. 8: 4,414

DeKalb County total for 2020: 7,301

DeKalb County total for 2021: 6,405

        

Franklin County as of Feb. 8: 2,943

Franklin County total for 2020: 3,514

Franklin County total for 2021: 3,123

        

Jackson County as of Feb. 8: 3,835

Jackson County total for 2020: 5,201

Jackson County total for 2021: 5,543

               

Lawrence County as of Feb. 8: 2,098

Lawrence County total for 2020: 2,279

Lawrence County total for 2021: 2,925

            

Limestone County as of Feb. 8: 6,518

Limestone County total for 2020: 7,416

Limestone County total for 2021: 10,088

           

Madison County as of Feb. 8: 25,456

Madison County total for 2020: 23,199

Madison County total for 2021: 36,904

           

Marshall County as of Feb. 8: 6,853

Marshall County total for 2020: 9,905

Marshall County total for 2021: 9,945

            

Morgan County as of Feb. 8: 10,470

Morgan County total for 2020: 11,249

Morgan County total for 2021: 13,147

