Lauderdale County placed on administrative leave after freak accident sends student to hospital

A Lauderdale County Student is in stable condition after a bizarre accident at school.
An SRO ran over her in his patrol car. That student was then airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham.
After Waay31 spoke with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's office, they tell us that SRO is currently on administrative leave with pay while this is under investigation.
People at the sheriff's office and at Central say the SRO is extremely remorseful for what he's done after being apart of that freak accident.
On May 12, a small group of students at Central High were working on a drunk driving school project and asked for the SRO's help.
While re-enacting the DUI arrest, an eighth grader was hit by the SRO's car.
Central High Principal Duane Keener could not divulge certain information due to the fact that this is an ongoing case.
However, he says despite reports, the SRO did not back over the student who was playing the role of a victim of a DUI accident.
A lieutenant of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department says this is has been really hard for his fellow colleague.
"I spoke with him this morning. Obviously, he’s not in a good place right now. Obviously it’s a very traumatic incident that happened for him and for the child. But he’s getting counseling and dealing with it the best way he can," said Matt Horton of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Morton says the sergeant, who we are not naming since no charges have been filed, has a history of being an exceptional SRO in Lauderdale County.
Morton says pending the investigation, if the SRO would like to return back to that position, that role will still be available for him.