Lauderdale County murder shocks community

Some in Rogersville are feeling a bit uneasy after a man was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex.
Curtis Sherrer, 22, is being charged with murder for the shooting death of 37-year-old Larry Wayne Simpson Jr. in the parking lot of Elk River Apartments.
Neighbors who witnessed the scene Wednesday after the deadly shooting said it was heartbreaking and scary. They also said it was shocking to have a murder take place in a town that, for the most part, is quiet and not used to seeing crimes like this.
Rogersville Police Chief Brian Hudson said Simpson was shot one time during an argument with Sherrer. Simpson was taken to a hospital in Florence, where he later died.
Hudson said it was an isolated incident.
"We are patrolling the streets here, trying to keep it safe," he said. "I try and keep officers in the higher crime areas where there is drug activity in hopes to prevent shootings like this. But, we can’t be everywhere at once. Sometimes, this does happen."
Officials are still investigating to see if drugs were involved. Hudson said the area where the murder happened is known for drug-related calls.
Sherrer is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. Arraignment has been set for Friday.