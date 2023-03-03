 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Lauderdale County man killed by falling tree during storms

  • Updated
  • 0
Uprooted tree in Lauderdale County

Friday was a tough day for family and friends of 43-year-old Dustin Dettus.

He died when strong winds uprooted a tree fell which hit him on the head.

It was an emotional scene as his son and daughter showed up at the property Friday afternoon.

Friends of Dustin were also at the scene.

Officials and the coroner were in shock over what happened.

Deputies responded to County 583 just outside of lexington to a report of a man being struck by a tree. When they arrived on scene, it was Dustin Pettus who was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

There was another person standing next to Pettus who was slightly brushed by the tree when it came tumbling down.

That person reported Pettus was struck in the head.

Friends of Pettus who were at the scene remember him as a friend and a father.

"He had a son and a daughter . He loved them with all his heart. That was his heartbeat right there. That’s what he lived for. We love you bodie. You will be missed by a lot of people. There will never be another," said a friend who knew him closely.

Stick with Waay 31 for more information on this tragic incident.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you