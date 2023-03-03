Lauderdale County man killed by falling tree during storms

Friday was a tough day for family and friends of 43-year-old Dustin Dettus.
He died when strong winds uprooted a tree fell which hit him on the head.
It was an emotional scene as his son and daughter showed up at the property Friday afternoon.
Friends of Dustin were also at the scene.
Officials and the coroner were in shock over what happened.
Deputies responded to County 583 just outside of lexington to a report of a man being struck by a tree. When they arrived on scene, it was Dustin Pettus who was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
There was another person standing next to Pettus who was slightly brushed by the tree when it came tumbling down.
That person reported Pettus was struck in the head.
Friends of Pettus who were at the scene remember him as a friend and a father.
"He had a son and a daughter . He loved them with all his heart. That was his heartbeat right there. That’s what he lived for. We love you bodie. You will be missed by a lot of people. There will never be another," said a friend who knew him closely.
Stick with Waay 31 for more information on this tragic incident.