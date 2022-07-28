Lauderdale County man indicted on federal, state child sex crime charges

State and federal grand juries indicted a Lauderdale County man for sex crime charges.
Kenneth Michael Mininger was indicted this week by a Lauderdale County grand jury on hundreds of counts of sodomy, as well as producing and possessing child pornography.
Mininger was also named in an eight-count federal indictment for sexual exploitation and child porn.
The federal indictment just made public says the child porn crimes took place over a five-year period starting in 2013.
No court date has been scheduled in the federal case, but Mininger is set for a September arraignment hearing in Florence.