Lauderdale County man indicted on federal, state child sex crime charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Kenneth Michael Mininger

State and federal grand juries indicted a Lauderdale County man for sex crime charges.

Kenneth Michael Mininger was indicted this week by a Lauderdale County grand jury on hundreds of counts of sodomy, as well as producing and possessing child pornography.

Mininger was also named in an eight-count federal indictment for sexual exploitation and child porn.

The federal indictment just made public says the child porn crimes took place over a five-year period starting in 2013.

No court date has been scheduled in the federal case, but Mininger is set for a September arraignment hearing in Florence.

