Lauderdale County man facing stolen valor charges now indicted for thefts by deception

A Lauderdale County man previously arrested for stolen valor and identity theft faces additional criminal charges, records show.
According to the grand jury indictment, 44-year-old William Travis Tucker of Cherokee is now charged with three counts of theft by deception. He's accused of taking a 2005 Hummer H2, 2009 Ford Mustang and a 1989 Searay Sundancer.
Tucker was arrested in December on the stolen valor charge for lying about being a prisoner of war. He is set for trial in that case Feb. 7.
He was then indicted on identity theft charges and theft of property charges in October for using another person's information to obtain student loans and taking cash from the person, records show. Tucker is set to be arraigned on those charges Feb. 1.
Arraignment for the most recent indictment is set for April 5.