Lauderdale County man faces attempted murder charges after suspected arson spree

A Lauderdale Co. man is being held without bond on attempted murder and arson charges.
Zachary Lambert, 31, is believed to have set multiple fires Wednesday night, destroying cars and homes.
According to investigators, Lambert added to his charges by drawing a compound bow and arrow on officers as they attempted to arrest him.
Investigators said this started as a 911 call over a domestic dispute, then led to multiple cars and structures being set on fire. No one was injured, but an unoccupied house was destroyed.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said the fast response of local volunteer fire departments kept this situation from worsening.
"So when the call went out for help, all these guys quit what they were doing, jumped up, and they came to help, and the volunteer firemen in this county do a tremendous job," Hamilton said.
Volunteer firefighters from Greenhill, Killen, Zip City, Mid-Lauderdale and Lexington were putting out the three fires on the scene.
Hamilton said Lambert is being held without bond and is expected to undergo a mental health screening.