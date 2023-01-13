Lauderdale County man charged with murdering his father

A Lauderdale County man has ben charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his father in the neck,
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 3,000 block of County Road 5 about 8:20 p.m. and found Donald Edward Goode, 66, dead on the living room floor.
He was suffering from "an apparent knife wound to the neck area," deputies said.
Matthew Oneal Goode, 41, was found in the yard. He was arrested after a knife was collected from him, deputies said.
He was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Bond was set at $153,697.