Lauderdale County man charged with attempted murder, more in alleged arson spree

UPDATE:
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zachary Blake Lambert, 31, of Greenhill with multiple charges in connection with Wednesday night’s fires.
Lambert has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, two counts of arson, attempted arson, domestic violence-menacing, menacing, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.
He is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.
Sheriff Joe Hamilton said his office is grateful for the response of multiple Lauderdale County volunteer fire departments that includes Greenhill, Killen, Zip City, Mid-Lauderdale and Lexington.
From earlier:
An alleged arsonist is in custody after investigators say he intentionally set fire to several homes and vehicles in Greenhill.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton confirmed the suspected arson, saying two mobile homes, two vehicles and a shed were all burned. The fires were reported about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Hamilton said sheriff's deputies joined police officers from St. Florian and Killen in responding to the 31000 block of County Road 8 in Greenhill, where an officer witnessed the suspect pouring gasoline on a house.
When the officer confronted him, the man picked up a compound bow and arrow but was ultimately subdued and arrested by the officer, according to the sheriff.
No injuries were reported in the fires, which are currently being investigating by the sheriff's office and state fire marshals.