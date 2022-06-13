Lauderdale County man arrested with white supremacists at Idaho pride parade

A North Alabama man is among a group of white supremacists arrested at a LGBTQ pride parade in Idaho on Saturday.
Wesley Van Horn of Lexington is charged with conspiracy to commit a riot. The 34-year-old Lauderdale County man’s bond was set at $300.
A total of 31 members of the group Patriot Front were arrested after being found packed into the back of a U-Haul with riot gear.
The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d’Alene police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road, according to The Associated Press.