Lauderdale County man arrested for trafficking meth

  • Updated
Jimmy Joe Foster II

A Lauderdale County man was arrested Friday for drug-related charges, according to the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.

Jimmy Joe Foster II was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, the task force executed a search warrant at 6345 County Road 200 in Florence due to the drug dealing activities of one of the occupants at the residence.

The drug force says their agents found approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine as well as various pieces of paraphernalia, such as necessary items used for distributing drugs.

The Florence Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office were among the agencies that assisted the task force in this case.

