Lauderdale County man arrested after being caught by Predator Poachers

A Lauderdale County man is behind bars after sending inappropriate messages to whom he thought to be an 11-year-old girl.
William Lee Carpenter, 35, was arrested and now faces electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child charges. He's being held on $100,000 bond.
The Predator Poachers, a group dedicated to finding child predators, was posing as the little girl online - before eventually confronting Carpenter and getting him to confess to his alleged crimes.
This group is based in Texas, but they travel all over the country.
Members of the group pose as underage children online - in this case Facebook - and they catch child predators.
Once they confront them, they work to get a confession out of them on video and send that information to police in hopes it leads to an arrest.
This was the case for Carpenter.
"He was so hungry for this child. He would hit us up - I kid you not - like maybe ten to twenty times without us responding," said Alex Rosen, a member of the Predator Poachers.
Rosen says Carpenter began messaging who he thought was an 11-year-old girl last fall.
Court records show Carpenter joined a public group on Facebook called Teens Dating Group, which is where he found the 11-year-old account being run by the three men, all part of the Predator Poachers.
That's when the inappropriate messages started and continued.
"Since basically October on to May, he was sending us pretty much just (private part) pictures almost every single day," said Rosen.
Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office say Carpenter admitted to being banned from Facebook once before, but he says he doesn't recall what he sent to receive that ban.
However, that didn't stop him from his persistent pursuit of the minor.
Investigators tell WAAY 31 that Carpenter "recreated a new account and added this 11-year-old female account and continued to talk with her and try to get her to meet with him on several different occasions."
According to Rosen, it was on May 9 when Carpenter was confronted in Rogersville by the Predator Poachers, where they say he admitted to everything.
"He just was very forthcoming about everything. And man his reaction just breaking down crying, it was really refreshing to see this person, who was trying to manipulate who he thought was an 11-year-old girl. Calling her a liar for not responding to him, saying she’s this, she’s that, just finally get what was coming to him," said Rosen.
Carpenter was previously out on bond on drug charges and had a hearing in court to revoke that bond.
This investigation is still ongoing.
We are working to get the video of the moment Carpenter was caught by the Predator Poachers.