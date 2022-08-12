Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility.
Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
White was serving a 20-year sentence on a theft of property charge from Lauderdale County.
Bibb Correctional is located in Brent, southeast of Tuscaloosa and about 160 miles from Lauderdale County.
The death is under investigation.