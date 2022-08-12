 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

  • Updated
  • 0
INVESTIGATION WEB IMAGE.jpg

        

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility.

Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.

White was serving a 20-year sentence on a theft of property charge from Lauderdale County.

Bibb Correctional is located in Brent, southeast of Tuscaloosa and about 160 miles from Lauderdale County.

The death is under investigation.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you