Lauderdale County inmate charged in fentanyl-related murder of cellmate

Russell Lyn Reatherford

An inmate accused of smuggling fentanyl into the Lauderdale County Jail now is charged with murdering a cellmate.

Russell Lyn Reatherford, 27, of Sheffield was indicted Monday murder, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband. This came after the Lauderdale County Grand Jury decided Weatherford supplied inmate Harley Coyer with a lethal amount of fentanyl in February.

Reatherford was arrested the day before Coyer died. He shared the fentanyl with his cellmates, Sheriff Joe Hamilton told WAAY 31. Another cellmate was hospitalized but survived, Hamilton said.

Reatherford remains an inmate at the jail.

