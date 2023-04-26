Lauderdale County girls’ claim 1A/3A state tennis titles

Lauderdale County High School’s Lady Tigers won two singles titles and all three doubles championships Tuesday to become the first public school claim to the AHSAA girls’ state tennis championship in Class 1A/3A. That division was first introduced in 1978 and has been a part of the AHSAA tennis championship program for 45 years. Saint James High School of Montgomery captured its first boys’ state tennis crown in the boys’ competition.
The Lady Tigers of Coach Haleigh Woodard totaled 53 points to beat out Saint James’ girls to win the school’s first tennis crown. The Lady Trojans finished second with 32 points and Providence Christian was third with 23. Junior Jilly Tanner of Lauderdale County fell to St. Luke Episcopal freshman Ella Bentley 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles finals. However, she rebounded with teammate Molly Burchell to claim the No. 1 doubles crown over Indian Springs’ duo Sohana Cupkish and Rosa Schwebel, 6-0, 6-0.
Winning singles titles for Lauderdale County were freshman Mallory McConnell at No. 5 and senior Sara Childress at No. 6. Childress won a difficult 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 decision over Saint James’ Allison Seale. The Tigers’ doubles domination proved to be the difference. Freshman Lizzie Tanner and McConnell won the No. 2 doubles crown, and Childress joined junior Anna Paige Davis to claim the No. 3 doubles finals.
Indian Springs’ Elizabeth Trembly-Loy beat Saint James’ Stella Sponseller in the No. 2 singles finals 6-2, 6-0.