...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Lauderdale County EMA director says to prepare emergency kit ahead of storms

Items for emergency kits

With the strong storms expected this week, now is the time to plan ahead.

According to the CDC, 48% of Americans do not have an emergency supply kit.

WAAY 31 spoke with Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan about the importance of having one. 

“A little bit of planning while the sun is shining is always a good thing," he said.

Grabryan said now is the time to gather supplies for emergency kits. Those supplies include the following:

  • non-perishable food
  • water
  • batteries
  • flashlights
  • manual can opener
  • first aid kit
  • whistle to signal help

There should be enough items to sustain each person for at least three days. For a full list of what's recommended to pack, click here.

Grabryan said taking a couple of minutes to prepare an emergency kit will help you stay ahead.

“It seems like we’re experiencing tornado season 12 months out of the year now," he said. "Having those items would certainly give you much more peace. You should be much more at ease knowing you’ve got a little bit of preparation done already."

Officials advise keeping items in a bin or duffle bag, so they're all in one place and you can grab it at a moment's notice.

Alabama's annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday. You can see the items that will be free of the state tax here.

Count on WAAY 31 to keep you updated with the most accurate information on severe weather.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the three radars in our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

