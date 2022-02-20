Lauderdale County EMA director says to prepare emergency kit ahead of storms

With the strong storms expected this week, now is the time to plan ahead.
According to the CDC, 48% of Americans do not have an emergency supply kit.
WAAY 31 spoke with Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan about the importance of having one.
“A little bit of planning while the sun is shining is always a good thing," he said.
Grabryan said now is the time to gather supplies for emergency kits. Those supplies include the following:
- non-perishable food
- water
- batteries
- flashlights
- manual can opener
- first aid kit
- whistle to signal help
There should be enough items to sustain each person for at least three days. For a full list of what's recommended to pack, click here.
Grabryan said taking a couple of minutes to prepare an emergency kit will help you stay ahead.
“It seems like we’re experiencing tornado season 12 months out of the year now," he said. "Having those items would certainly give you much more peace. You should be much more at ease knowing you’ve got a little bit of preparation done already."
Officials advise keeping items in a bin or duffle bag, so they're all in one place and you can grab it at a moment's notice.
Alabama's annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday. You can see the items that will be free of the state tax here.
