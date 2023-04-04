Lauderdale County drug agents seize 11 pounds of fentanyl worth more than half-million dollars

Drug agents seized more than 15 pounds of drugs and multiple guns in a Monday operation in Florence.
After searching a residence in the 400 block of Plum Street and a Florence hotel room, Lauderdale County Drug Task Force agents said they found in total:
16 grams of crack cocaine (at residence)
60 grams of fentanyl pills (at residence)
Drug paraphernalia (at residence)
11 pounds of fentanyl pills (at hotel)
4 pounds of marijuana (at hotel)
Multiple firearms (at hotel)
Agents said the 11 pounds of fentanyl is equal to about 64,000 pills with a street value of more than $640,000.
Three people have been charged.
Malek Fonte Harris, 23, is charged with trafficking in fentanyl and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Tiffani Chimere Harris, 43, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (cocaine) and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Desmond Deshawn Powers, 35, is charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in marijuana.
More charges are expected, said Task Force Director Chuck Hearn.