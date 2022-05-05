Lauderdale County district attorney reacts to inmate on the run ahead of capital murder trial

Accused killer Casey White is on the run with a now-former Lauderdale County Detention Center employee, just weeks before his capital murder trial is set to begin.
Chris Connolly, the Lauderdale County district attorney, said there's a lot of possibilities on the table right now.
For starters, they could ask to continue the trial without Casey White. However, Connolly said he thinks the judge will order Casey White to be present at the trial, given his capital murder charge.
"It's going to be up to him," said Connolly. "I would certainly rather him be there when we try him, but I mean that's his call."
Another downfall to Casey White not being found is that Connie Ridgeway's family is still searching for answers.
"How is that even possible for someone with his RAP sheet to be able to get out that easy?" said Austin Williams, the son of Connie Ridgeway.
Williams wants his mother's alleged killer to face him and the rest of Ridgeway's family after her murder nearly seven years ago.
Connolly said the case is unlike anything he's witnessed before.
Not only does fugitive Casey White's escape comes as a shock, but that Vicky White, someone whom the district attorney worked closely with, played a major role in the whole scheme.
"Vicky White just exploited the trust that she earned in 17 years working over there and unfortunately pulled this off in the short run," said Connolly.
Regardless, Connolly said, his team's plan will stand.
"We were ready to present our case, so our trial strategy will not change due to the fact that he's on the run," said Connolly.
Connolly said Casey White was being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center because the Donaldson Corrections Facility didn't let the inmate's defense team into the facility with laptops and hard drives, forcing authorities to bring him back to Lauderdale County.
Connolly said he's hoping to get him back into the prison system once he's found.
He also believes the court may face another hurdle during pretrial: determining whether the publicity surrounding the case has made it too difficult to hold Casey White's trial in Lauderdale County.
"That's typically done by actually questioning the panel of jurors when they come in at that Monday," said Connolly.
The trial is set to begin June 13, but Connolly said there will be a meeting with the court and defense team in the coming weeks to see where they're headed on Casey White's capital murder trial.
