Lauderdale County deputy on administrative leave after accident sends student to hospital

A Central High School student is in stable condition after accidentally being run over by the school resource officer.
The student was airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham on Thursday. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 the SRO has been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated.
Officials at the sheriff's office said the SRO is extremely remorseful for the accident.
The student was part of a small group at Central that asked for the SRO's help with a school project about drunk driving. While re-enacting an arrest for driving under the influence, the eighth grader was hit by the SRO's car.
Central High Principal Duane Keener could not divulge certain information due to the fact that this is an ongoing case. However, he said the SRO did not back over the student, who was role-playing as a victim of a DUI accident.
A lieutenant of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said this has been really hard for his colleague.
"I spoke with him this morning," Lt. Matt Horton said. "Obviously, he’s not in a good place right now. Obviously, it’s a very traumatic incident that happened for him and for the child. But he’s getting counseling and dealing with it the best way he can."
WAAY 31 is not naming the officer because they are not facing charges at this time. Morton said the officer has a history of being an exceptional SRO in Lauderdale County.
Morton said, pending the investigation, if the officer would like to return to the SRO position, that role will still be available for him.
As for others who work at Central High, Keener said he couldn't be more proud of how the faculty and staff responded to the incident. It was a sentiment echoed by an anesthesiologist who also happened to be at the school when the student was injured.
Tim Melson, who is perhaps better known in Lauderdale County as an Alabama senator, was at Central High School to distribute grant checks when he heard a student had been run over by a vehicle.
Melson said he went over to assist in any way he could, and he praised the team effort shown by adults at the school.
"We just gave supportive care," he said. "... The school knew what they were doing, and the nurses, and we worked together to do the best that we could."
As of Friday, the student remains in Birmingham in stable condition. Central High invited everyone at the school to wear blue on Friday in support of the student's recovery.