Lauderdale County DA suspends prosecution of Casey White in murder of Connie Ridgeway

Casey White's capital murder charge in the death of Connie Ridgeway is suspended.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly's full news release is below:
The Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office announced Friday the capital murder charges against Casey White have been suspended, with leave to reinstate in the future. The DA's office filed a "Motion to Nolle Pros with Leave to Reinstate" Friday.
Among the reasons cited for the case being placed on hold is the fact that White is already serving what amounts to a life without parole in prison sentence and the amount of state resources which will be required to go forward with a jury trial at this time.
In addition to serving a life sentence for his 2022 escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center, White is serving a total of 75 years in prison based on convictions in Limestone County in February 2019. According to prison officials, he will not be eligible to even be considered for parole until 2081, at which time he will be 98 years old.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the decision to suspend the capital murder case was made after discussions with investigators and with Connie Ridgeway's two adult children Austin and Cameron Williams. Investigators are continuing the investigation into Ridgeway's murder. The investigation is focusing on whether there are others, in addition to Whit, involved in the 2015 murder.
According to Connolly, "Austin and Cameron support the decision to suspend the prosecution at this time. Suspending the prosecution of Casey White will allow investigators additional time to complete their investigation and will preserve state resources. In the meantime, Casey White is right where he belongs; in Donaldson Prison."
