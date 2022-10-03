Lauderdale County DA seeks date change in Casey White’s trial for murder of Vicky White

The Lauderdale County District Attorney wants a new date for Casey White’s murder trial for the death of Vicky White.
In a motion filed Friday, DA Chris Connolly asks that Casey White be arraigned on Oct. 11 and that his trial begin Dec. 12.
Currently, Casey White’s arraignment in the Vicky White murder charge is set for Dec. 2.
Casey White already is due in court Oct. 11 for hearings on moving him from the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer to the Cullman County Jail; declaring his felony murder charge unconstitutional; and declaring the death penalty unconstitutional.
Casey White, an accused murderer, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, escaped from the jail on April 29. They were caught May 9 in Evansville, Indiana, after a national manhunt. Casey White was taken into custody and is back in Alabama awaiting trials for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway and escape and murder charges related to the April escape. Vicky White shot herself and later died as law enforcement approached to apprehend her in Evansville.
In his motion, Connolly does not address how or if the trial for the murder of Conne Ridgeway will be impacted. That trial is currently slated to begin Dec. 12.
Connolly told WAAY 31 the judge in the case will decide if the Connie Ridgeway trial is moved to another date in favor of the Vicky White trial.
