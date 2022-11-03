 Skip to main content
Lauderdale County corrections officer arrested on drug charges after jail probe

Marcus Clay Haataja

A Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigation into one of its own employees ended Tuesday with an arrest and termination.

Marcus Clay Haataja, 24, of Killen was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was a corrections deputy.

The sheriff’s office said it began an internal investigation into Haataja for suspicion of promoting contraband.

A search of Haataja’s vehicle led to the discovery of methamphetamine and a pipe, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested and booked in the jail before posting a $1,500 bond. He also was terminated from his job.

The sheriff’s office said it currently cannot confirm Haataja brought drugs into the jail while employed.

