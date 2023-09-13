Lauderdale County construction company owner caught after months-long search for him, more victims

A months-long search for a Lauderdale County man accused of taking money for construction work he never performed is over.
Joel Lane Lamar of Lexington was caught Tuesday in Huntsville, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began in December 2022 when victims contacted the sheriff’s office accusing Lamar of accepting large amounts of money to build homes, fund renovations, and other types of services.
The sheriff’s office said Lamar and his company, Lamar Construction, would do little to no work after he was paid. Law enforcement said one victim gave Lamar a check for $61,500 and never saw any work.
In January, the sheriff’s office got an arrest warrant for Lamar on theft of property and negotiating a worthless instrument charges. A press release seeking other potential victims led to more claims against Lamar. These complaints spanned several counties in northern Alabama and southern Tennessee, the sheriff’s office said.
As the investigation continued, another arrest warrant was issued for Lamar on a theft of property charge. The sheriff’s office said Lamar accepted $103,930 to perform work, but never started.
The search for Lamar continued until Tuesday when he was found in Huntsville.
Wednesday, he was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He’s being held without bond.
The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who feels they’ve been a victim of Lamar or Lamar Construction to call its Criminal Investigation Division at (256) 760-5772 or file a report with your local law enforcement agency.