Lauderdale County church begins cleanup after severe storm damages building

A church in Lauderdale County has started cleaning up after sustaining significant storm damage to its property Wednesday.
More than 50 people here gathered to help clean up and salvage Cornerstone Church of Christ.
The church's roof, particularly on the side and rear of the building, were among the hardest hit. There is also water damage throughout the building, which remained without power Thursday.
Church member Jason Jones said he, his wife and his 10-year-old son typically go to Cornerstone when bad weather approaches. On Wednesday, Jones' son was playing basketball in the gym when Jones checked outside and immediately knew it was time for his family to head straight to the basement for safety.
He remembers the moment the storm made contact with the church.
"Everybody asks me, 'Did it sound like a hurricane or sound like a train running through?'" Jones recalled. "I said, 'No, man, it sounds like a roof coming off the building. That’s what it sounds like.' But, I’m thankful to be here, man. It’s good, you know. It’s all good. That building can be replaced."
Jones and his family were able to leave with no injuries. He said an awning fell on his truck, damaging it.
Greg Pollock, preacher at Cornerstone Church of Christ, said it's an exciting time for the community.
"We are actually excited to see how God is going to use this, because we believe that God is going to use this for his glory, and we don’t know exactly how yet, but he has already shown us the community support," Pollock said. "I mean, we’ve had people here from early in the morning, helping. I don’t even know who all they are. They’ve come from all over — different churches, community folks."
Pollock said he's happy to see so many people throughout the Shoals come through and help clean up his church.
"They know that if it happens somewhere else, some of our folks would be there, helping them," he said. "So, it’s just really a testimony to the folks here in this community and how much they love each other and are willing to help out in times of need."
