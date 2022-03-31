Lauderdale County church begins cleanup after severe storm damagaes building

One church in Lauderdale County, Cornerstone Church of Christ has started cleaning up after sustaining some significant storm damage to its property.
More than 50 people here gathered to help clean up and salvage the church.
The church sustained significant roof damage to the side of the building and the rear roof is completely destroyed.
The church also has water damage all throughout the building and they are without power.
One church member-who went to the church building the night of the storm with his wife and 10-year-old son as they typically do when bad weather approaches- says while his son was playing basketball in the gym he checked outside and immediately knew it was time for his family to head straight to the basement for safety.
He recalls the moment the storm made contact with the church.
"Everybody asks me did it sound like a hurricane or sound like a train running through, I said 'no man, it sounds like a roof coming off the building.' That’s what it sounds like. But, I’m thankful to be here, man it’s good you know, it’s all good that building can be replaced," said Jason Jones.
Jones and his family are okay. They were able to leave with no injuries. Jones also mentioned an awning fell on his truck damaging that as well.
Preacher at Cornerstone Greg Pollock optimistically says it's an exciting time for the community.
"We are actually excited to see how God is going to use this. Because, we believe that God is going to use this for his glory and we don’t know exactly how yet but he has already shown us the community support. I mean, we’ve had people here from early in the morning helping. I don’t even know who all they are. They’ve come from all over different churches, community folks," said Pollock.
Pollock says he's happy to see so many people throughout the Shoals come through and help cleanup his church. He says seeing the outpour of support from the community is something the people of this community enjoy doing.
"They know that if it happens somewhere else, some of our folks would be there helping them. So, it’s just really a testimony to the folks here in this community and how much they love each other and are willing to help out in times of need," said Pollock.
If you'd like updates on upcoming church services for the Cornerstone Church of Christ, or if you'd like to help them clean up, you can visit their Facebook page here.