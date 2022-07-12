Lauderdale County business owner pleads not guilty to multiple sex crime charges

A Lauderdale County business owner accused of child abuse, sex abuse and indecent exposure has pleaded not guilty to all charges, records show.
Kelly Dale Crotts, 47, of Florence enter the plea and waived arraignment this week. In an order filed Tuesday, the judge ordered a virtual pretrial hearing for Oct. 4 with another hearing Oct. 11 before the jury trial begins Oct. 17.
Crotts was indicted last week on two counts of child abuse with sexual motivation, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of felony indecent exposure.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Crotts used his reputation in the community to gain the trust of at least three teenage victims, who Crotts then abused at Full Court Press, the sportswear and screen-printing business he operated.
Crotts is currently free on $43,500 bond.
Connolly believes there could be additional victims, and he encourages them to come forward.