Lauderdale County business owner indicted on multiple sex crimes

Kelly Crotts

A volunteer and business owner in the Central Heights area of Lauderdale County is accused of using his reputation in the community to gain the trust of multiple teenage victims over the years.

Kelly Dale Crotts is the owner of Full Court Press, a sportswear and screen-printing business.

He's also been recently indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on two counts of child abuse with sexual motivation, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of felony indecent exposure.

Crotts turned himself in Friday on warrants related to the charges. He was released shortly after on $43,500 bond.  

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Crotts committed the crimes at his business over a span of several years, and it's possible there are additional victims who have yet to come forward.

Connolly said Crotts is a well-respected volunteer in the community who investigators believe used his position and status to gain the trust of his teenage victims.

Law enforcement in Lauderdale County say the case is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation. Connolly encouraged victims to come forward. 

