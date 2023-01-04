Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office investigating more than 100 new tips in 2019 missing persons case

A cold case out of Lauderdale County has recently sparked new interest leading to new searches in hopes of finding Bradley Lard.
Lard has been missing out of Lauderdale County since 2019.
Sgt. Matt Burbank with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigator on the case.
He says he wants nothing more than to be able to bring Bradley's mother some closure and peace because that's what she deserves.
The case is heading in the right direction with fresh new leads for the sheriff's office to investigate.
"This is the closest that we have ever been," Sgt. Matt Burbank said. "I think we're close to solving the case."
Up until recently the case was moving slow.
Within the past few months that has changed with tips now coming in almost every day.
"A lot of it is little pieces of information but those little pieces of information add up," Sgt. Burbank said. "It's because of stuff like that, is how I think we will be able to solve this case."
Sgt. Burbank says he believes media coverage and Governor Kay Ivey's recent announcement of a $5,000 reward has led to a rejuvenated interest in the case.
The reward money is for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
"We've probably received over 100 tips and we're investigating every single one of those," Sgt. Burbank said.
The new tips also led to new searches about a week ago.
They were in a couple of undisclosed wooded areas in Lauderdale County.
Sgt. Burbank can't go into too much detail about the searches because of the ongoing investigation.
Sgt. Burbank is encouraging the public to keep those tips coming.
"You can be the hero in this case and that's the person we need," Sgt. Burbank said. "That one person with that little bit of information that's going to push this investigation over the edge."
Bradley's mother Lisa Wallace says she is still holding onto hope, waiting for the day she gets some answers.
If you have any information that can help in the investigation, you asked to contact Sgt. Burbank's directly at 256-760-5772 or email him at mburbank@lauderdalecountyal.gov.