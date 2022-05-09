Lauderdale Co. sheriff shares details of Casey White, Vicky White capture; what happens next

Ten days after running away from the Lauderdale County Detention Center together, inmate Casey White and former corrections supervisor Vicky White have been captured.
For Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, it’s the outcome he’s been expecting all along. A tip from the public led investigators to the fugitives’ location, and now the pair are back in law enforcement custody.
Singleton said the two attempted to run from law enforcement after being spotted in Evansville, Indiana — ultimately wrecking their vehicle. Casey White surrendered after the crash, while Vicky White was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Vanderburgh County (Indiana) Sheriff Dave Wedding, whose deputies were involved in the pursuit, said Casey White had minor injuries. Vicky White’s injuries, Wedding said, were more serious.
Singleton said he hopes she survives her injuries.
“We don’t wish any ill will on Vicky … but she has some answers to give us,” Singleton said.
Singleton said one of the main lessons he’s learned throughout the ordeal is that you never know just who to trust. Vicky White had been an employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years, most recently as assistant director of corrections at the county’s jail.
When she helped Casey White escape the jail on April 29, it was part of a “well-planned and calculated” plan, Singleton said. But that didn’t stop him from believing their plan would end with their arrests.
“I knew we’d catch them. It was just a matter of time,” he said, adding that the Whites’ capture on Monday just “speaks volumes” to the efficiency of the U.S. Marshals Service that led the investigation.
As of Monday, there had been no reports of injuries to citizens or law enforcement at the hands of Casey White or Vicky White during their run from authorities, according to Singleton. The sheriff said there was no evidence of anyone else being involved in the escape, and no shots were fired by law enforcement during their capture.
Singleton said he can’t express enough gratitude to the public, news outlets and law enforcement who helped with the investigation.
“(We) got a dangerous man off the streets today,” Singleton said.
What happens now
A different kind of “wait and see” process is starting now — one to determine when Casey White or Vicky White will return to Alabama.
Casey White still has the remainder of a 75-year prison sentence to serve, as well as a capital murder trial due to begin in June. He now faces an escape charge in Alabama, too.
“He’s never gonna see the light of day again,” Singleton said.
Meanwhile, Vicky White faces charges of facilitating escape, fraud and identity theft in Alabama. They each could face other charges related to the escape in other states.
Once they are returned to Alabama from Indiana, Singleton said Casey White will immediately be transferred into the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections. While Vicky White’s charges are from alleged criminal actions in Lauderdale County, her history with the facility has prompted arrangements for her to stay at another facility, Singleton said.
The day will come when Casey White must be brought back to Lauderdale County for trial. Singleton said when that day comes, Casey White will be kept shackled in a cell by himself — regardless of how overcrowded the rest of the jail is at that time.
“If he wants to sue me for violating his civil rights, so be it,” Singleton said.
