Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man indicted after using grandmother’s money to buy porn, more

A Lauderdale County man faces more than 50 charges after authorities say he used his grandmother’s money to buy pornography and other items.
Devin Clay Long recently was indicted and now is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on one financial exploitation of the elderly charge and 55 fraudulent use of credit/debit card charges.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Long opened up a credit card in his grandmother’s name without her permission in 2021. They said he used it on online porn sites, Harbor Freight, Dollar General, Walmart and other online purchases.
His bond is $85,000.