Lauderdale Co. Drug Task Force: Florence hotel heroin dealer arrested

Authorities have arrested a man they say was selling heroin from a Florence hotel room.
Bradley Lenard Burt was arrested June 21, according to the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.
When he left the hotel, Colbert County Drug Task Force agents arrested in for outstanding warrants in that county.
The Lauderdale County task force said Burt had a small bag of heroin when he was arrested. A search of his hotel room uncovered about 20 grams of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
He was charged with trafficking in heroin and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.