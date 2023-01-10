Lauderdale Co. business owner facing 2nd theft charge as more allegations surface

A Lauderdale County business owner is still being sought by investigators as a new theft charge and more allegations come to light.
Joel Lane Lamar of Lexington, owner of Lamar Construction, is accused of stealing thousands from at least five people in Lauderdale County and multiple others in Tennessee, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
"He would come in, offer to do work such as build a barn or build a shed or something like that," said Sgt. Andy Corbett, who works with the sheriff's office. "He would tell them he needed materials, they would pay him for those materials, and then he would never deliver. Work was never done, crews were never sent out — basically, he just took the money and ran."
One victim reported giving Lamar a down payment of $58,000. After Lamar failed to start any of the work he'd been hired to do, the victim tracked him down.
Corbett said the victim reported getting a check for $58,000 from Lamar as reimbursement, but the check bounced. As a result, Lamar is facing one count of first-degree theft and one count of negotiating with a worthless instrument.
A second victim allegedly lost $21,000 to Lamar's scheme, leading to another first-degree theft charge. Corbett said there are three other cases being investigated at this time, as well as multiple known victims in Tennessee that will be handled by investigators there.
"He scammed quite a few people," Corbett said.
Corbett said the sheriff's office is still looking for Lamar and urging anyone else who thinks they may have been a victim to come forward. To speak with an investigator, call 256-760-5757.
Corbett advised anyone who spots Lamar to note where they saw him and the vehicle he's driving, in case he leaves the location before deputies arrive.
Corbett also offered the following tips to help residents in future searches for a contractor:
- Make sure the contractor is licensed and bonded.
- Check local contractor associations to see if the person you're thinking about hiring is a member, or to find other contractors to consider.
- Get as much background information as possible. Find out how long they've worked in construction, how long the company has been in business, and talk to previous clients who have hired the contractor for work.
- If a contractor asks for a large amount of money upfront, take it for the red flag that it is.