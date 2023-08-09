Latest timing and outlook: 31 Alert Day for severe weather continues

*Wednesday and Thursday are 31 Alert Days for severe storms*
With round one of severe weather mostly out of our area, all eyes are on round two and its overnight timing. Strong and likely severe thunderstorms will make their way into Southern Tennessee and the Shoals starting around or shortly after midnight. They will then race south and east to cover most of the Tennessee Valley throughout the wee-hours of the morning. All modes of severe weather are possible with this round of storms including tornadoes, large hail, and 60-70 mph wind gusts.
Please make sure that you have a way to get severe weather warnings overnight and that you have the notifications turned on loud so that they can wake you up, if need be. The best way to do this is by downloading the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App.
Here's the timing:
Shoals: 12am-3am
I-65: 1am-4am
Sand Mountain: 2am-5am
Scattered storms and showers will remain in the forecast Thursday late morning and through the afternoon but those systems will no longer pose a severe threat. By Thursday evening, we will have plenty of cloud cover but we should be mostly dry.
Friday through Monday feature isolated rain chances each day, but no day will be an absolute wash-out. High temperatures will sit in the mid and upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, low 90s to close out the work-week and back to the upper 80s to start next work-week.
TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: SSW 10-15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Thunderstorms likely. Chance of rain: 60%. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: WSW 10-15 MPH.