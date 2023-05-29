Lasting legacies and the power of healing: Veteran keeps promise to bring the fallen home

Imagine making a promise to someone in the midst of battle, only to not uphold your end of the deal. As we pause to remember the sacrifice of those who gave their all for our country, WAAY 31’s Marie Waxel shares the power of healing for one World War II veteran whose lasting legacy lives on.
“He was a man of his word, he said what he said and he did what he said,” explained Jean Seibert. “He was always truthful and I’ve never seen him deceive anybody; he was always so totally honest in the way he lived his life.”.
Jean Seibert’s Uncle John dedicated his life to those he loved.
“(It) doesn't matter how many scars or battles or what they’ve been through he loved life and he lived it to the fullest too,” she explained.
John Kuhn served in the Navy during World War II, but for decades he held on to a dark past. He fought in the Pacific, in the Battle of Tarawa. His job was to drive Marines ashore under fire. In an effort to try to connect him with other veterans, his family reached out to a local group, and volunteer Chris Batte stopped by for a visit.
“You could tell it was like he had a heavy burden sitting on his head and shoulders,” explained Batte.
A burden he shared with no one until that visit. You see, John promised the young Marines as he took them to shore he would bring them home.
“He said you are not going to die. I'm going to get you on that beach and I'm going to get you back and I'm going to get you home. So in his mind that was what he committed to do,” Batte said.
“Some of them were attacked as soon as they hit the beach and some of them drowned. After the battle was over he was tasked with burying the bodies on the beach and he saw the faces of many of those men who were in his boat,” she paused, “He looked at me and it was the saddest face I'd ever seen and he said I lied to them, I did not keep my commitment to them and he started crying.”
With the support of his family and help of volunteers, John began connecting with other local veterans. Even joining them on a trip to Washington, D.C., but it was a trip to Pearl Harbor in 2018 that changed everything.
“We went to the Punch Bowl and there was a man who was talking about how this machine could look down into the land and find the body of the soldiers and when they were talking about it Uncle John whispered to me, he said I know where they’re at,” recalled Seibert.
“(John) said what was left of the bodies? He said just skeletal remains of course but they were wrapped. (John) said yeah in their ponchos, I wrapped them in their ponchos,” said Batte.
“We were all taken aback. We had chills. Everyone was really quiet and John said I buried the bodies on the beach, and that man looked directly into his eyes and only God could’ve known that these were the words John needed to here. He said you buried the bodies on the beach, you can help us find them and bring these boys home.”
“Right after that he looked at me and said they’re coming home,” remembered Seibert, “(And) I said they’re coming home? He said yes, 70 years ago those young men I promised them I would bring them home, I’d come get them and bring them back. They died, they perished on that island and I put them in a special place and wrapped them in their parkas and I had them in a certain place and I said I couldn’t bring them home. I felt like I lied. For 70 years I couldn’t get them home. I didn’t know what to do so I went ahead and lived my life but they couldn’t live their lives.”
Almost instantly John’s burdens were lifted.
“It changed his whole life. I seen him let go,” Seibert said.
“He was lighter, he was happier, he started singing. He started telling jokes,” said Batte.
That February, John Kuhn died, peacefully, at the age of 95.
It's said that a person dies twice. The first time is when they stop breathing, and the second time is when their name is no longer spoken; this Memorial day and on, may we keep our nation’s heroes alive in our hearts.
The group Forever Young Veterans shared John’s story in their book. This group is based in Memphis, Tennessee.
The group Honoring Veteran Legacies, serves veterans in North Alabama and is based out of Madison County.