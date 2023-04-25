Last rain-free day of week, tracking the chance for severe weather later this work-week

Tuesday is our last fully rain-free day of the week. Mostly cloudy skies will remain overhead throughout the day and we'll have high temperatures near 70.
In the wee-hours of the morning heading into Wednesday, scattered rain will move overhead the Shoals and push east throughout the early morning. That will be the heaviest of rain on Wednesday but some on-and-off lighter showers later in the afternoon cannot be fully ruled out. Wednesday's high temperature will reach only to the mid-60s.
Wednesday around bedtime throughout much of the day Thursday will have heavy rain and thunderstorms overhead. Thursday's storms do have our southern counties in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather with the biggest risks being wind gusts up to 50 mph and torrential downpours.
Some left over rain will last through breakfast time on Friday but much of the afternoon and evening will be completely dry, albeit cloudy. High temperatures at that point have rebounded and will sit in the mid-70s.
Saturday is trending much drier in recent forecast updates with mostly cloudy skies still expected, highs in the mid-70s, and rain holding off until the overnight hours.
Sunday brings scattered morning rain but a dry afternoon and Monday finally features the return of some sunshine. Highs each day are near 70.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: ENE 5 MPH.