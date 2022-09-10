Last Minute Field Goal Lifts No. 1 Alabama to 20-19 Victory Over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 1/1 Alabama football team pulled out a 20-19 win over Texas Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on the strength of a 33-yard field goal by kicker Will Reichard with 10 seconds left on the game clock. With the win, the Crimson Tide goes to 2-0 on the season while the Longhorns drop to 1-1.
Reichard’s effort as time wound down marked the first game-winning field goal in the last 30-seconds of a game for Alabama during the Nick Saban era – and first such win since the 2006 campaign. Reichard opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 52-yard field goal, which matched his career long.
After trading scores in the first half, resulting in a 10-10 tie going into the break, Texas hit three field goals in the second half, while the Tide responded with a touchdown and Reichard’s game winner, both in the fourth quarter.
Running back Jase McClellan led all rushers with 97 yards on six carries, including an electrifying 81-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the Tide with 74 receiving yards on nine catches, including a seven-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Bryce Young in the middle of the fourth quarter. Young went 27-of-39 for 213 yards and a touchdown while adding 38 rushing yards on seven carries.
Defensive back DeMarco Hellams led the Tide defense with 10 tackles, including eight solo stops, while linebacker Jaylen Moody, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. all recorded sacks on the day.
Notes
Alabama was penalized 15 times for 100 yards, the most penalties for the Tide since accruing a school-record-tying 16 vs. Middle Tennessee State on Aug. 31, 2002
Will Reichard’s 52-yard field goal matched a career-best for the senior placekicker
Reichard’s first-quarter kick was also the longest field goal since his 51-yarder vs. Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic on Sept. 4, 2021
Jase McClellan’s 81-yard run in the first quarter marked the Tide’s longest run since McClellan took an 80-yard run to the house vs. Arkansas in Dec. 12, 2020
With the win, the Tide improve to 24-0 under Nick Saban in games that have kicked off at 11:30 a.m. or earlier (dating back to 2007)
The game saw a new Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium attendance record of 105,213
How It Happened
FIRST QUARTER
08:47 – UA | Will Reichard matched his career-long field goal when he converted a 52-yard attempt to cap off a seven-play, 44-yard drive that lasted 2:52.
02:51 – UT | Texas scored the first points on Alabama this season when Bert Auburn booted a 26-yard field goal to even the score and cap off a 15-play, 67-yard drive that lasted 5:56.
02:34 – UA | Jase McClellan took the Tide’s next offensive touch and raced 81 yards to the house to cap the first quarter scoring
SECOND QUARTER
14:55 – UT | Bijan Robinson scampered from a yard out on the first play of the second quarter to even the score and cap a six-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 2:39
THIRD QUARTER
06:27 – UT | A 33-yard field goal by kicker Bert Auburn staked UT to a 13-10 lead and finished off a six-play, 25-yard drive that took 3:12 off the clock.
FOURTH QUARTER
12:55 – UT | Auburn connected on his third field goal of the game, this one coming from 24 yards away to cap a 12-play, 65-yard drive that lasted 5:47
08:29 – UA | Young hit Jahmyr Gibbs with a seven-yard touchdown pass to stake the Tide to a 17-16 lead and cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:26 off the clock
01:29 – UT | Auburn put the Longhorns back in the lead with a 49-yard field goal, finishing off an eight-play, 44-yard drive that took 2:26
00:10 – UA | Reichard hit a 33-yard field goal to clinch the game for Alabama after a nine-place, 61-yard drive that took just 1:19
Up Next
Alabama will return home next Saturday when it welcomes ULM to Bryant-Denny Stadium. The contest is scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network.