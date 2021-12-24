Last minute Christmas shoppers find deals in Huntsville

Some last minute Christmas shoppers morning say they didn't have much trouble finding what they needed.
Jackie Marr, a last minute shopper who said she had trouble trying to shop at another location, but says this morning at Bridge Street it was a breeze.
Marr who was shopping at Belk, said she spent about an hour in the store and she was pleased to find out that not only was it not crowded, but she found exactly what she was looking for.
"I bought a coat that was $50, I only paid $20. I thought that was a really good deal. It encouraged me to do more shopping and find more deals," said Marr.
Marr also says she came to Bridge Street around 9 a.m. to avoid being in the rush she found herself in Thursday.
Normally, Marr says she isn't a last minute shopper, but she says this year it just took her a little bit longer to get into the Christmas spirit.