Last few hours of mild temperatures before scorching heat returns to the Valley

*31 Alert Days have been issued for next Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of dangerous heat*
Saturday stays sunny and warm but not fully unbearable. Even though we're significantly warmer than we were mid-week, dew point humidity levels are still fairly low so conditions are still somewhat mild. Clear skies remain in the forecast overnight with Sunday morning wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s. This will be our last morning in the 60s for quite some time so, soak it up while you can.
Sunday afternoon brings above average high temperatures, sitting in the mid-90s with higher humidity on-tap. The sunshine is ours to keep to close out the weekend and even through the work-week but it does come with something of a price. High temperatures will gradually rise from Sunday's mid-90s to Wednesday and Thursday's upper 90s.
As a result, 31 Alert Days for dangerous heat are in effect for both Wednesday and Thursday with peak heat index values expected to near the 110 degree mark. Reminder, this is the heat that you don't even want to try to beat. It is vital to take frequent breaks in the air conditioning, to stay hydrated, and to be mindful of hot asphalt and concrete surfaces as well as hot vehicular interiors.
By next weekend, a cold front will bring more moderate and comfortable temperatures and move the dial from the mid-90s on Saturday to 90 even on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: SE 1-5 MPH
SUNDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.