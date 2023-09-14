Last call for vocalists to apply for Athens Main Street's Thursday Night Talent event

You have one more day to apply for Athens Main Street’s Thursday Night Talent event, presented by Athens-Limestone Hospital!
Athens Main Street is calling all vocalists to showcase skills in the heart of Athens and have the chance to win $1,000. Any genre of music is welcome!
Here are event details:
Date: Thursday, Sept. 28
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: East side of the Limestone County Courthouse
According to Athens Main Street, on the day of the event, selected performers will perform the karaoke version of their song by working with their MC, Manny Acosta. On Oct. 26, finalists will be prepared to sing two songs. Judges will have criteria to follow for judging.
Athens Main Street says you should join to reach a diverse and enthusiastic audience, connect with fellow vocalists and industry professionals, gain exposure and recognition in the vibrant Athens music scene, and have a blast performing in a lively and supportive atmosphere.
To submit your application, please submit this survey by Friday.
Selected performers will be contacted directly via email or phone by Sept. 21.
Athens Main Street asks that you contact Tere Richardson at tererichardson@athensmainstreet.org if you have any questions.