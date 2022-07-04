 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'Largest Crowd in Trash Pandas History' at Toyota Field for 4th of July game, fireworks show

  • Updated
  • 0
Independence Day game at Toyota Field

The Rocket City Trash Pandas played their first-ever game on Independence Day, bringing out a sold out crowd of people for baseball and fireworks!

People enjoyed not only food and baseball, but everything Toyota Field has to offer.

"I am so excited to be here because I almost got a ball," 6-year-old Trash Pandas fan Rhett Tribble said.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas played against the Chattanooga Lookouts with special edition jerseys and hats that will be auctioned off to fans.

Fireworks lit up the night sky at Toyota Field after the game.

"All of our fireworks shows are fairly big, but just a little bit bigger tonight," Rocket City Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said.

Whether you lit fireworks at home or enjoyed them at Toyota Field, leaving it up to the professionals firefighters say is a great way to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday.

"How close is this to my neighbor's house? How close is this to my house? Is my water running in case my grass catches on fire? Those are all things that anyone should be considering and most professionals when you're going to see the Trash Pandas, those are all things that they are considering," Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Ethan Fitzgerald said.

There was plenty of safe fun at Toyota Field on Independence day.

"It was last-minute decision and it's a lot of fun," Chattanooga Lookouts fan Paul Digiacomo said.

"We were at the lake this weekend trying to figure out last-minute things to do, saw that it was Huntsville vs. Chattanooga, great opportunity to come to the game," Trash Pandas fan Chris Hissam said.

The Trash Pandas pulled of the win 3-1.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com