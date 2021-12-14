Large power outage impacting south Huntsville

2:36 p.m. UPDATE: Service has been restored to most customers in the previously reported area. The area west of Memorial Parkway at Haysland Road is still without power, but crews are on site working to complete restoration.
The outage was caused by digging which damaged underground utility equipment.
From earlier:
Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in south Huntsville impacting customers from Martin Road south to Cameron Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Bailey Cove Road.
The cause of the outage is currently unknown, according to a news release.
See the Huntsville Utilities outage map HERE