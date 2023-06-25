Large hail, damaging wind threat continues tonight

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Northern Morgan County in north central Alabama...

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Radar estimates 1 to 2 inches of rain
has already fallen, with locally higher amounts up to 3 inches.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Redstone Arsenal, Moores
Mill, Priceville, Trinity, Owens Cross Roads, Triana, Huntsville
International Airport, Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of
Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Tanner, Alabama A And M
University, Mooresville, Belle Mina, Capshaw and French Mill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 376 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO,
SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Madison, southeastern Limestone and Morgan Counties through 445 PM
CDT...

At 358 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Priceville, or near Decatur, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Trinity,
Falkville, Triana, Morgan City and Huntsville International Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for
north central and northwestern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 430 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Large hail, damaging wind threat continues tonight

Threats

Today is a 31 Alert Day for the threat of extreme heat and severe weather.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for northwest Alabama until 7 pm today. The combination of highs in the 90s and high humidity could lead to heat index values as high as 110. Limit strenuous outdoor activities and stay hydrated!

The heat and humidity has fueled strong storms across the area this afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 6 pm. Hail up to golf ball size and wind gusts up to 70 mph will be possible with these storms.

Additional strong storms will be possible this evening and overnight. Rain will then clear the area by sunrise Monday.

The story for the upcoming week is the heat! Forecast highs are in the 90s the entire week. We may even approach 100° next Friday and Saturday. After several dry days, storms will return to the forecast by the end of next week.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms, some strong. Chance of rain: 60%. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Showers clear. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: W 7-14 MPH.

