Large hail, damaging wind threat continues tonight

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama... Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama... Northern Morgan County in north central Alabama... * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Radar estimates 1 to 2 inches of rain has already fallen, with locally higher amounts up to 3 inches. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill, Priceville, Trinity, Owens Cross Roads, Triana, Huntsville International Airport, Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Tanner, Alabama A And M University, Mooresville, Belle Mina, Capshaw and French Mill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED