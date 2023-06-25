Large hail, damaging wind threat continues tonight

Today is a 31 Alert Day for the threat of extreme heat and severe weather.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for northwest Alabama until 7 pm today. The combination of highs in the 90s and high humidity could lead to heat index values as high as 110. Limit strenuous outdoor activities and stay hydrated!
The heat and humidity has fueled strong storms across the area this afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 6 pm. Hail up to golf ball size and wind gusts up to 70 mph will be possible with these storms.
Additional strong storms will be possible this evening and overnight. Rain will then clear the area by sunrise Monday.
The story for the upcoming week is the heat! Forecast highs are in the 90s the entire week. We may even approach 100° next Friday and Saturday. After several dry days, storms will return to the forecast by the end of next week.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms, some strong. Chance of rain: 60%. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Showers clear. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: W 7-14 MPH.